Tino Anjorin to Huddersfield Town from Chelsea: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Huddersfield Town had a busy Deadline Day, with the signings of Jamal Blackman, Tino Anjorin and Carel Eiting bolstering Carlos Corberan’s squad.

The expectation will be that Blackman backs up Lee Nicholls, whilst Town fans know all about Eiting following his loan last season.

You could argue, then, that it is the addition of Anjorin on loan from Chelsea that has really for supporters excited.

Is it a good move?

On the face of things, you’ve got to say it is.

Anjorin is highly-rated within the Chelsea academy and has played football in both the Premier League and Champions League, alongside having a loan with Lokomotiv Moscow, who he scored for in the Europa League.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder and strengthens a position where Huddersfield look weak.

Danel Sinani carries a lot of the creative burden in open play, drifting between the lines and looking to make things happen. Anjorin has a different style, but he will cause problems transitioning into the final third with his power.

Anjorin shares an academy with Levi Colwill at Chelsea, with the centre-back an overwhelming favourite on loan in Huddersfield. If he has anything like that kind of impact, Anjorin is going to be a good signing.

Will he start?

Not straight away.

A broken metatarsal picked up in his loan spell with Lokomotiv means he’s still a period away from returning. He will spend time with Chelsea’s medical staff immediately, but should be linking up with Huddersfield towards the middle of February.

So, Town fans will have to wait to see him in action.

When he is fit, though, you’d imagine that Corberan will be tapping into his availability.

Anjorin is versatile in that he can play left, right or centrally, so he’s not a one-dimensional option to use in the starting XI.

He will be able to play in a variety of different systems, which is handy given Corberan’s tactical demands.

What does he offer?

Raw talent. That above anything else.

Anjorin is highly-rated at Chelsea and is on the club’s books for a reason. As Huddersfield fans know, the Premier League club don’t mess about when it comes to young talent.

The 20-year-old has the ability to drive at defences, score goals and create chances.

30 goal contributions in 35 appearances at Premier League 2 level is outstanding, with Anjorin having more than enough about him to translate productivity onto the Championship stage.

Corberan has a team of grafters, which Anjorin is going to complement very well with his natural ability.

