Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield has suggested that Tino Anjorin could be a real “difference-maker” for his side in the Championship next season after returning on loan from Chelsea.

Anjorin spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Terriers, making eight substitute appearances across all competitions as Carlos Corberan’s side chased promotion and progressed well in the FA Cup.

Ultimately, though, Anjorin didn’t have a telling impact on the side, scoring once from the penalty spot in the win over Coventry City in April.

It’s now been confirmed that Anjorin will spend the 2022/23 season with Huddersfield, who have struck a season-long agreement with Chelsea for the 20-year-old’s service.

Discussing the breakthrough, recently appointed Schofield outlined how he feels the England youth international could be a difference-maker in the Championship next season.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group today, as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch,” Schofield explained to the club’s media channels.

“He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season, and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch. In particular, I thought his performance at Coventry City as a second half substitute was outstanding.

“Tino now joins us on the back of that demanding work with us and he’s been flying in pre-season. We’re all excited to have him with us again, and for him to show our fans what he is all about!”

The Verdict

Anjorin was a player that didn’t really get a chance to show what he could do last season. He struggled with fitness and was trying to break into a thriving squad under Corberan.

However, returning gives him a chance to show the Championship his ability.

If he can put his injury troubles behind him, he can offer Huddersfield a real option on the left, driving in-field and causing problems.

Schofield is right to describe him as a difference-maker, it’s exactly what he could be, swinging fine margin games in Town’s favour.

It’ll be interesting to see Schofield’s plan for him, as he bids to get more out of him than Corberan.

Thoughts? Let us know!