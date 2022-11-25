Tino Anjorin = 5/10: Rating all of Huddersfield Town’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Huddersfield Town sit bottom of the Championship table.

Mark Fotheringham has been the man tasked with keeping the club in the Championship, with Huddersfield currently on 19 points and four adrift of safety at this stage of the World Cup break.

Since taking charge, Fotheringham’s focus has been on tightening Huddersfield defensively and there has been an improvement. If Town are to stay up, though, there’s the need for more goals.

Returning players will just improve Huddersfield naturally after a fierce injury list, as will a potential dabble in the January transfer window.

On the subject of transfers and with the season a natural break, we look back on the summer additions, rating them out of 10.

Jack Rudoni – 7/10

Rudoni has been one of the success stories this season, stepping up into the Championship, showing his versatility by playing in attacking midfield situations and as a more orthodox midfielder.

Goals are yet to come, whilst assists are limited. That’s an area to work on, but there’s been enough to like about Rudoni and how he’s settled at Huddersfield.

Tyreece Simpson – n/a

Simpson signed from Ipswich Town late in the summer transfer window, but the striker is yet to play for Huddersfield due to injury.

Yuta Nakayama – 6/10

Nakayama arrived and looked initially like he might become an instant cult-hero at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He’s had some tough moments defensively and is now out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Connor Mahoney – 4/10

Mahoney signed for Huddersfield as a free agent and has struggled to have an impact. He’s made seven substitute appearances in the Championship, plus a further outing in the EFL Cup, building up just 222 minutes.

Will Boyle – 5/10

Boyle was another freebie for Huddersfield, brought in for his professionalism and to provide cover in the squad.

He’s ticked the boxes there, without playing much and when he has played recently, he’s done well, too.

Michal Helik – 7/10

Helik was another late summer addition, coming in from Barnsley.

The Polish centre-back has been a good addition after a slow start, playing a big part in Fotheringham’s defensive rebuild.

David Kasumu – 8/10

Kasumu has proved to be a tenacious ball winner in the midfield for Huddersfield, who are a miles better side when he’s available.

A couple of injury issues and suspensions have limited him sometimes, but he’s been the signing of the summer so far.

Tino Anjorin – 5/10

Illness has ruled him out since Fotheringham took charge and it’ll be interesting to see the impact he could have for Huddersfield if he gets himself fully fit. We saw flashes of his talent with a superb brace against West Brom, but his inability to play 90 minutes even before this illness was an issue.

Frustratingly, you can’t rate him any higher than this, despite Anjorin’s obvious talent.

Luke Mbete – 3/10

Struggled in defeats to Reading and Wigan Athletic, as well as the draw with Luton Town and found himself out of the picture for some time under Fotheringham.

Returned to do well in the goalless draw with Swansea City and has clearly taken instruction onboard well, but not really a signing that’s worked out.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden – 4/10

Another tough spell for a young Premier League loanee, who hasn’t played a lot of football since Fotheringham took charge.

There’s the potential there and a break to work with Fotheringham on the training pitch might’ve done him some good, but another that you can’t score much higher.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Huddersfield Town facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded over 150 years ago! Real Fake