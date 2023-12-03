Highlights Sunderland have built a young and hungry team with experienced players to guide them, aiming to return to the Premier League.

The club's most valuable starting eleven includes players like Anthony Patterson, Timothée Pembele, and Jenson Seelt.

Jack Clarke is the most valuable player in the team, worth an estimated £13m, and played a crucial role in Sunderland's promotion from League One.

Sunderland are a team pushing for promotion back to the Premier League after a long time away.

They’ve built a team that’s young and hungry to impress, along with experienced players to guide the youngsters. It's hoped this team can return the Black Cats to the Premier League.

With some clever work in the transfer market, they’ve built a squad that’s got a high market value, according to transfermarkt. Here, we’ve used these values to look at Sunderland’s most valuable starting 11.

GK - Anthony Patterson, £8.7m

The second most expensive player in the Sunderland squad is the 23-year-old goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson. He’s valued at £8.7m.

Patterson has been with the club since youth level. He has worked his way to being the number one for Sunderland and goalkeeper with a big future expected of him.

RB - Timothée Pembélé, £4.3m

21-year-old Timothée Pembélé joined from French giants Paris Saint Germain in the summer, but he’s yet to make an impact at Sunderland.

Despite that, Pembélé has experience in the Champions League and Ligue 1 under his belt. He was a part of the PSG squad that won the Ligue 1 title last season.

Pembélé has represented France at every youth level and the Olympics. On paper, he’s an exciting prospect, but time will tell if Sunderland have a gem in their hands.

CB - Jenson Seelt, £1.7m

Jenson Seelt has a value of £1.7m, which is enough to put him in their most valuable 11.

He joined from Dutch giants, PSV, this summer after playing once for them. While at PSV, he played 91 times for their academy and built up a good reputation before departing.

Seelt started and played 90 minutes of the 3-1 against Birmingham, so maybe we’ll be seeing more of the young man from now on.

CB - Daniel Ballard, £2.2m

At 24, Daniel Ballard is classed as an experienced head in this 11. Ballard is a graduate of the Arsenal academy and gained Football League experience via three loans.

Since joining Sunderland in 2022, he has cemented himself as a key part of the Sunderland defence.

Ballard also features regularly for the Northern Ireland senior squad, who he qualifies for through his mum.

LB - Dennis Cirkin, £1.9m

Falling just under the £2 million price tag is full back Dennis Cirkin. Cirkin joined from Spurs back in 2021 and has gone on to make almost 100 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

Cirkin opted to represent England rather than the Republic of Ireland. He has played at every age group up to the U21’s for the Three Lions.

CM - Dan Neil, £3.9m

Dan Neil is a graduate of the Sunderland academy and a fan of the club. He has been with them since 2010. Now, 21, he has played over 100 games for the club and is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Sunderland have had to fight off interested parties before, but without a promotion soon, Neil might be on his way. Given his talent, a hefty fee will be needed to take him away from his boyhood club.

CM - Adil Aouchiche, £1.9m

French midfielder, Adil Aouchiche, joined from FC Lorient this summer and has mainly featured from the bench in his first season. He’s valued at just below £2 million, which puts him in the most valuable 11 for the Black Cats.

The 21-year-old has played 81 games in Ligue 1, so is used to playing at the top level. Aouchiche will be itching to get his chance in the first team to cement himself as a starter, but time is on his side.

CAM - Jobe Bellingham, £5.2m

His brother might be one of the most talked about players in world football, but Jobe Bellingham is also making people talk.

At just 18, he’s one of the first names on the team sheet this season for Sunderland. He’s valued at £5.2m and this is steadily rising thanks to his performances this season.

Sunderland might be set for a pretty penny if Jobe is to leave the club to one of Europe’s big boys.

RW - Patrick Roberts, £2.8m

Patrick Roberts, at 26, is the oldest player in this team and his name has been around football for some time thanks to his talent.

Roberts joined Manchester City in 2015 before he was shipped on loan to various teams; Celtic, Girona, and Derby County to name a few.

Roberts has now settled at Sunderland after joining in 2022 on a six-month contract. He instantly impressed at the club and after the club were promoted, he signed a two-year deal.

The winger has played nearly 100 games for the Black Cats and is a pivotal part of their squad.

ST - Nazariy Rusyn, £1.7m

Ukrainian Nazariy Rusyn joined Sunderland from Zorya Luhansk this summer. Similar to Roberts, Rusyn is an experienced member of this squad at 25 years old.

He’s taking some time to find his feet in the Championship but will hope his first goal will be the start of many for Sunderland.

LW - Jack Clarke, £13m

The most valuable player in the team and one of the best talents in the Championship, Jack Clarke, is worth an estimated £13m.

Clarke moved to Spurs from Leeds United in 2019 after impressing by breaking into the Leeds team.

After several loan spells at QPR and Stoke, he was loaned to Sunderland in January 2022. Clarke helped Sunderland get promotion over the line and his move was made permanent.