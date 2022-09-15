Timm Klose issues message to Norwich City supporters following Bristol City clash

Timm Klose has issued a message to Norwich City supporters following his return to Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

The defender travelled with the Bristol City matchday squad for their midweek clash against the Canaries.

The hosts came out on top in a five-goal thriller to take all three points in a 3-2 win.

But the Swiss international posted to social media his gratitude for the warm reception he received from his former club.

The 34-year old enjoyed a five-year spell with Norwich from 2016 to 2021, playing over 100 times for the club including playing a key role in helping the team earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019 under Daniel Farke.

“Thx for the warm welcome,” wrote Klose, via Instagram.

“What a feeling it was to be back at carrow road, fantastic to see so many familiar faces and talk to them.

“I think we deserved more from the game, the lads were great out there. We go again on Saturday.”

Klose did not feature for the Robins on Wednesday night as they fell to a first defeat in seven games.

The centre back has made five substitute appearances in the Championship for Nigel Pearson’s side so far this season, with the team currently 7th in the league table.

Up next for Bristol City is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on September 17.

The Verdict

Klose enjoyed a positive stint at Norwich and left on pretty amicable terms last year.

He will be disappointed he wasn’t involved in the clash and was unable to prevent the team from falling to a defeat.

It has been a positive start to the season for both clubs, but this result ended City’s run of good form.

Burnley on Saturday will represent another big test as they face a recently relegated side from the Premier League for a second consecutive fixture.