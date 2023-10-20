Highlights Millwall and manager Gary Rowett have mutually agreed to part ways, with the club acknowledging his efforts and wishing him well.

The timing of Rowett's departure during the international break raises questions about potential replacements, possibly including John Eustace.

Rowett's exit may have been strategically timed to coincide with the availability of a new manager, suggesting the club had been waiting for the right opportunity to make the change.

Despite the Championship having been on pause for a fortnight, there has been plenty to talk about in the division over the international break.

One of the biggest talking points, without a doubt, came in recent days, when MIllwall announced that the club and Gary Rowett had parted ways.

Indeed, on Tuesday evening, the Lions announced that Rowett had left The Den as part of a "mutual agreement".

Speaking as part of the club statement announcing Rowett's departure, club chairman James Berylson said: “We greatly appreciate Gary’s efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club,”

“While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club’s on-pitch status during four successful years in charge.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Rowett himself said: "Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique."

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support.

“Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”

Who will replace Gary Rowett at Millwall?

Now, with the above decision having been made, it can certainly be argued either way as to whether or not it is the correct decision.

On the one hand, there is an argument that things had gone stale, but on the other hand, Rowett had earned time to turn things around.

What we find most fascinating about Rowett's departure, though, be it right or wrong, is the timing of the decision.

With it being the international break, the 'idea;' time for Rowett to go would have been immediately after the last match, giving the club a fortnight to find his successor and potentially even allow them some time on the training pitch.

However, given the decision was made so late in the break, we can't help but feel one big factor elsewhere could have influenced things, and perhaps hint at who the club could be trying to get in as their new boss.

Timing of Rowett's departure could offer hint as to who could replace him

Indeed, could John Eustace's recent departure at Birmingham City have influenced things? Perhaps that could be the case if indeed Milwall decide to target the former Blues boss for their current vacancy.

Eustace was the other managerial departure over the international break, with Wayne Rooney being brought in as his replacement at St Andrews despite Eustace having the Blues sitting sixth in the division.

Now, given how long Rowett has been at the club, and the timing of his exit, it could be argued that Millwall and Rowett were waiting for the right time to make the decision, when a potential replacement was found or had become available.

That man could arguably be John Eustace.

Only time will tell if this theory is correct, but it would certainly explain why Rowett's exit came at such a strange time, late on in the international break.w