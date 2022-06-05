Timescale revealed as Huddersfield close in on deal for 26-year-old

Huddersfield Town will complete the signing of centre back Will Boyle this week, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Having originally come through the Terriers academy, Boyle left Huddersfield in January 2017, after making just two first-team appearances for the club.

That departure from Huddersfield saw the defender join Cheltenham, and he has since gone on to make 196 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, helping them win promotion from League Two in 2020/21.

However, Boyle has been linked with a move back to Huddersfield recently, and it now seems as though a deal is not far away from completion.

According to this latest update, Boyle is due to have a medical with the Terriers this week, after which he will be clear to become a Huddersfield player once more.

With his contract at Cheltenham expiring this week, Boyle will make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium on a free transfer, becoming the Carlos Corberan’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This does look to be an encouraging update from a Huddersfield Town perspective.

With the likes of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill moving on from the club this summer, the Terriers were always going to need to add to their centre back options in the market.

That is something they are doing with Boyle, who after impressing in Leagues One and Two, may well now be ready to make this step up to the Championship.

Getting him in quickly is also helpful in terms of giving him time to hit the ground running, while the fact he will be joining on a free transfer also has its financial benefits for Huddersfield as they turn their focus to other bits of business.