Timescale on when January signing could make QPR debut revealed

Jordy De Wijs could be in line to make his QPR first-team debut this weekend, according to a report from West London Sport.

Centre back De Wijs joined QPR on loan from Hull back in the January transfer window, but has yet to feature for Mark Warburton’s side due to a calf injury.

Now however, it seems as though the 26-year-old may not too be far away from making his senior bow for the Championship club.

According to this latest report, De Wijs is set to make his second appearances for QPR’s Under 23s on Tuesday afternoon, when they face Watford.

It is thought that the centre back could feature for around 75 minutes of that game, with a view to being named in the Rangers squad on Saturday.

That match is set to see them travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City, although Warburton’s side have the small task of hosting in-form Barnsley, without De Wijs, on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be relief for all concerned, to see that De Wijs may soon be available for first-team action.

The defender was ultimately brought in to provide cover in the centre of defence for QPR, something he has so far been unable to do due to that injury he has suffered.

Now however, it seems as though the Dutchman may finally be able to step up and fill that role, providing QPR with a welcome boost to their options in that position.

Indeed, after so long out on the sidelines, you fee De Wijs will also be desperate to return to senior football, and prove that he still has what it takes to make a positibe impression in the Championship.