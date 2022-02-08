Timescale of Sunderland head coach decision clarified

The new permanent Sunderland head coach is expected to be appointed this week, according to journalist Ross Gregory.

It was confirmed yesterday that interim coaching team Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will be in the dugout for tonight’s game against Cheltenham Town while the search for Lee Johnson’s replacement goes on.

Johnson was sacked in late January after the 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers but despite Sunderland slipping to defeat against relegation-threatened Doncaster on Saturday, it appears the club hierarchy are willing to remain patient as they search for the club’s next permanent head coach.

Supporters will not have to wait too long, however, as Gregory has reported that though Dodds and Proctor will be in the dugout tonight, a permanent appointment is expected to be made this week.

Football League World understands that the managerial search has now been narrowed down to just Roy Keane and Grant McCann, who are the only two candidates to be interviewed in-depth by the club.

Keane remains the frontrunner but the decision may be influenced by their respective wage demands, with the former Black Cats boss’ understood to be “pretty substantial”.

The Verdict

Given how poor Sunderland were against Doncaster on the weekend, you can understand why supporters were frustrated by the news that a new head coach would not be in place ahead of tonight’s game.

At this point, every match counts for the Black Cats as they chase down the top two in League One and they simply can’t afford another defeat.

Even so, it makes sense that the North East club want to be patient and appoint the right replacement for Johnson.

Both McCann and Keane look strong appointments – the latter due to his previous success at the Stadium of Light and the former his recent experience winning promotion to the Championship.

This update may not be groundbreaking but it should still be a relief for Black Cats fans that the timescale has been clarified.