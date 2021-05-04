Timescale of prospective Eddie Howe, Celtic appointment clarified as Bournemouth wait goes on

The delays over Eddie Howe’s prospective Celtic appointment are set to continue as the coaches he wants to join him are reportedly tied up with Bournemouth until the end of the play-offs at the earliest.

Howe has been out of a job since leaving the Vitality Stadium after the Cherries relegation last term but is the leading contender to take charge at Celtic Park.

According to the Daily Record, the Hoops are confident that he will be the permanent replacement for Neil Lennon but the timescale of the appointment remains unclear.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Celtic’s wait is set to go on as the coaches Howe wants to join him at the Scottish club will not be available until Bournemouth’s season is over.

It is understood that it’s not a matter of those coaches’ contracts expiring at the end of the season but rather that they’re needed to be present until all the 2020/21 fixtures have been completed.

Though Saturday is the final day of the Championship season, the Cherries have qualified for the play-offs with the final set to take place on Saturday the 29th of May.

The Verdict

It seems Celtic’s wait for a new manager is set to go on, even though the SPFL season will be wrapped up soon, with Nixon’s update indicating the appointment won’t happen until the Cherries’ play-off run is done.

Clearly, the Hoops feel that Howe is the right man for the job and you’ve got to admire their patience as they’re holding out for the former Bournemouth boss despite ongoing delays.

The one concern you would have is whether the coaches the 43-year-old wants will be open to the move should the Cherries win promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.