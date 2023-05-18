Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that the club have yet to contact Accrington Stanley regarding a move for Tommy Leigh.

Mousinho has also suggested that Pompey will make their interest official next week if they intend to pursue a deal for the midfielder.

Leigh was initially linked with a move to Fratton Park earlier this month.

A report from The News suggested that Pompey inquired about what it would take to secure a move for the 23-year-old.

The League One outfit were informed by Accrington that Leigh is valued at £200,000.

The upcoming window represents an opportunity for Stanley to secure a reasonable fee for Leigh as his contract is set to run until 2024.

While Pompey are set to compete in the third-tier again later this year, Accrington are currently preparing for life in League Two following their relegation to this division.

Leigh made his final appearance of the 2022/23 campaign for Stanley in their meeting with Portsmouth last month.

The midfielder went on to miss the final three games of the season due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in this aforementioned fixture.

What has Pompey boss John Mousinho said about Accrington Stanley's Tommy Leigh?

Making reference to Leigh, Mousinho has insisted that Portsmouth would step up their pursuit of the midfielder next week if he is someone that they are willing to sign.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: "There still hasn’t been any contact made.

"I’m not entirely sure how long we’ll wait.

"I guess it’s something we’d start to pursue, if it is something we’re interested in, starting from next week.

"Players are out of the country and clubs are sorting retained and released lists, but we genuinely haven’t pursued anything on that at the moment."

Should Portsmouth sign Leigh for a six-figure fee this summer?

Based on Leigh's performances for Accrington last season, it could be argued that the midfielder would be a useful addition to Portsmouth's squad.

Leigh managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in League One for Stanley, and also recorded 1.6 shots per game and won 3.1 aerial duels per match.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.64 at this level, Leigh will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running for Portsmouth later this year.

Pompey will need to bolster their options in the heart of midfield over the course of the summer as Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson are both set to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts.