Timescale for Middlesbrough man’s absence is clarified following QPR defeat

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is only set to miss one game due to suspension instead of serving a three-match ban for the red card that he was shown in last weekend’s showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

As cited by Gazette Live, Lenihan was given his marching orders by referee Josh Smith in the closing stages of this fixture for the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity.

If the Republic of Ireland international had been sent-off for serious foul play, he would have been forced to watch on from the sidelines for Boro’s upcoming clashes with Barnsley, Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Whereas the defender will be unavailable for Wednesday’s meeting with the Tykes in the first round of the League Cup, he will be able to make his return to the club’s match-day squad on Sunday.

Boro will be hoping to secure their first victory of the 2022/23 campaign in this aforementioned competition.

After being forced to settle for a point in their meeting with West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend of the season, Chris Wilder’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of QPR.

Having been eliminated at this stage of the competition by Blackpool in the previous term, Boro will be keen to avoid the same fate at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Boro as they would not have wanted Lenihan to miss three games in a row as he is still adapting to life at the club following his move this summer.

When you consider that the defender managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.10 last season for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he eventually goes on to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Middlesbrough.

Paddy McNair could be presented with the opportunity to impress at centre-back by Wilder in the absence of Lenihan.

Having played 38 games in this position last season, McNair will be relatively confident in his ability to fill the void left by his team-mate.