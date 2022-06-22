Timescale for deal mooted as Burnley ace attracts Newcastle, Everton, Tottenham & West Ham interest

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is not “top of any wanted lists” despite a number of clubs linked with a move for him this summer.

Relegation into the Championship has left Burnley vulnerable to losing their main assets, despite the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their boss.

McNeil is one of those who is attracting early interest this summer at Burnley, with 90min linking Newcastle United, Everton, Tottenham, West Ham, Brentford and Fulham with the winger.

However, despite that, it’s claimed by The Athletic that McNeil isn’t at the top of anybody’s list of targets this summer. As a result of that, it’s likely that any move away from Turf Moor will come later in the summer.

They write: “As usual, there is interest from a number of clubs in wide midfielder Dwight McNeil. However, it is understood the 22-year-old is not at the top of any wanted lists, so any potential movement would likely come as the summer progresses and the window develops.”

McNeil has made 134 Premier League appearances for Burnley, scoring seven goals and registering a further 16 assists.

The 22-year-old was ever-present last season in Burnley’s relegation campaign, registering just a single assist and failing to score a goal.

The Verdict

McNeil drifted through last season and didn’t look the attacking threat he has in the past for Burnley.

That was part of the reason why the club were relegated and it’s fair to suggest that it might be why there’s not a heap of upfront interest this summer.

However, later in the window that might change, with clubs in the Premier League having the financial muscle to get a deal for the winger done.

It’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

