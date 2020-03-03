Timely boost could yet yield Brentford a Premier League spot: Comment

Brentford have been one of the standout attacking sides in the Championship this season, with only West Bromwich Albion scoring more league goals so far.

The Bees success has largely come down to the excellent form of their front three, with Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbuemo scoring an impressive 45 goals between them.

While the three attackers compliment each other nicely, using a mix of speed, technique, movement and finishing to terrorise their opponents, they have been expected to start the bulk of matches this season.

Brentford’s reliance on these three players will lead to fatigue and while their offensive output has remained solid, manager Thomas Frank should be concerned that his side are heading into the playoffs without having rested their three star attackers.

Luckily for the Dane, it appears that Sergi Canos is returning to fitness, in what could prove a huge boost.

In a recent Twitter post, the former Liverpool and Norwich City player shared a video of himself back in training, four months on from the serious knee injury he suffered against Nottingham Forest.

While he is still a few weeks away from a return, it is likely he will be fit to play some part before the end of the season and should be ready to take part in the playoffs, assuming Brentford make it.

Canos offers a slightly different proposition out wide to Mbuemo and it is this additional variety that could make him so valuable in the run in.

Meanwhile, he plays in a similar style to Benrahma, which offers Frank a few separate rotation options depending on the opponent.

Mbuemo’s key strength is his finishing and ability to arrive in goalscoring positions, with the Frenchman tending to do less damage on the ball than Benrahma and Canos.

Where Benrahma and Canos like to dribble and exchange passes, Mbuemo uses movement to find himself in goalscoring positions and is more prolific as a result.

This is illustrated well with statistics (via WhoScored), which show that Benrahma and Canos have completed 3.1 and 2 dribbles per 90 on average this season respectively, to Mbuemo’s 0.9.

Benrahma and Canos also average 2.2 and 1.7 key passes per game respectively, compared to 0.9 for Mbuemo.

Based on this season, Canos has not been as productive as Benrahma, but given his relatively limited game time he has still made an impressive impact, with three assists from 11 appearances.

Overall, his return offers both a useful rotation option and a talented player to Frank, just as the season reaches fever pitch.