Timeline on completion of Leeds United’s six-figure EFL deal clarified with terms agreed

Leeds United 20-year-old Oliver Casey has agreed terms with Blackpool and is expected to join the Championship new boys this month, according to Football Insider.

The Tangerines are preparing for life in the second tier after winning promotion via the League One play-offs and have been in talks to add Casey to their ranks since early June.

It seems that deal is moving toward completion as Football Insider has reported that the Whites defender has now accepted Blackpool’s contract offer.

It is understood that the Yorkshire club are happy to let him leave and that with terms now agreed, the 20-year-old is expected to join Neil Critchley’s squad before the end of June.

The report claims that the fee is expected to be below £1 million, despite Casey penning a new three-year deal at Elland Road last summer.

The Leeds-born centre-back is a product of the Whites academy and was handed his debut by Marcelo Bielsa in the 2019/20 campaign.

He’s gone on to make a total of three senior appearances for Leeds but with the likes of Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Pascal Struijk ahead of him in the pecking order, regular first team football looks a fair way off at the Yorkshire club.

The Verdict

It seems as if Casey’s switch from Elland Road to Bloomfield Road could be completed in the next few weeks, with Football Insider outlining the timeline of the deal.

Originally, the move was something of a shock but given the options available to Bielsa it makes sense that the 20-year-old is keen to pursue senior football elsewhere.

Working under Critchley, who has a huge amount of experience developing young players from his time in the Liverpool academy, was likely a major draw for the defender as well.

It could be a match made in heaven, with the Tangerines signing a talented, hungry young defender and Casey given the chance to show his quality at first team level.