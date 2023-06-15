West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan plans to hold talks with Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre about their futures next week, according to the Express&Star.

The pair were both loaned out before Corberan's appointment in 2022/23 but the Spaniard has been watching footage of them this summer to help him decide whether he wants them to be part of his plans moving forward.

When do Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre's West Brom contracts expire?

Mowatt signed a three-year deal when he joined on a free transfer from Barnsley in July 2021 meaning he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Kipre is set to become a free agent at the end of June 2024 as well - having penned a four-year deal when he made the switch from Wigan Athletic for a fee in the region of £900,000 in 2020.

That means this summer represents Albion's last real chance to get any sort of fee for either player and it looks as though player sales are going to be vital for them this summer given the financial worries caused by the ongoing issues concerning owner Lai Guochuan.

Carlos Corberan set for West Brom player talks

According to the Express&Star, talks between Corberan and the out-of-favour duo are set for next week when Albion's pre-season gets underway.

It is said that the Spaniard has been watching footage of both players to help him make a decision about whether they could be part of his plans moving forward.

Will Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre leave West Brom this summer?

Given their contract situations, the way they've struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns in recent seasons, and the need for player sales, Mowatt and Kipre would appear to be prime candidates to depart this summer.

But Corberan may yet feel that at least one of them can be useful next season - particularly with limitations over what the Baggies will be able to spend in the current window.

Mowatt fought his way into contention at play-off bound Middlesbrough late in the 2022/23 campaign and could add something a little different to the current options that the Spanish coach has in central midfield.

With Erik Pieters yet to sign a new deal, Kean Bryan gone, and Dara O'Shea linked with the exit door, Kipre could offer some depth at centre-back and is certainly not lacking in Championship experience - with 130 appearances in the second tier under his belt.

That said, both players may not be satisfied with being just a squad player and that may be something that Corberan looks to establish in next week's talks.