Timeline of potential Sheffield United, Hull City deal detailed

Hull City’s move for Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith should be completed by the weekend, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tigers have been linked with a permanent move for the 22-year-old recently and it seems as though they’re now closing in on the forward.

Nixon has reported that the potential deal between the two Championship clubs is now moving in a positive direction.

It is understood that Smith’s permanent move to the KCOM Stadium should be done by the weekend.

The Blades academy product made his debut for the Yorkshire club earlier this month as he started in their first round EFL Cup victory against Carlisle United.

Smith has been sent out on loan in all of the last three seasons, with the 10 goals in 26 games he scored for Swindon Town last term his most impressive spell away from Bramall Lane.

It appears United are ready to call time on his Blades career but that is perhaps no surprise given the number of forwards Slavisa Jokanovic has in his squad.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a really smart bit of business for Hull and it seems they’re set to get the deal done before the window closes.

The 22-year-old is clearly a player with a bright future and could well offer something to Grant McCann this term, having scored goals at League One level last season.

From United’s perspective it is understandable given the depth they have in forward areas, with Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset, Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick, and Daniel Jebbison already in the squad.

With that in mind, letting him leave permanently after years of sending him out on loan could be best for him.

A fresh start at the KCOM Stadium could be just what Smith needs