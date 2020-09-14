Timeline given for Leeds United player to seal EFL exit

Leeds United fell to a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool at the weekend as they made their Premier League return and marked it with a valiant effort at Anfield.

For the Whites, it was a moment they’d been waiting for for 16 years and to see them run the defending champions so close would have really put a smile on faces even if the result wasn’t ultimately what they wanted.

It’s exciting times for the Leeds squad, then, but one man set to be watching from afar appears to be Jordan Stevens with Richie Wellens revealing that he is likely to be joining Swindon Town in the next week:

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens expects Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens to join the club on Sept 21, but admits its dependent on Bielsa agreeing to release him. Wellens says he has been after Stevens for 6-7weeks. #lufc Go to 18'00"https://t.co/j1GtGl2RHp pic.twitter.com/tDZ5ctfknP — Adam Pope (@apopey) September 14, 2020

The Verdict

Obviously, it appears that the Whites still need to sanction things but if they do it looks as though it is all set-up for Stevens to head to Swindon.

Wellens has evidently been doing his homework on the winger and wants him to join as they go about playing in League One this season after promotion from League Two last year.

It’ll be a good opportunity for Stevens to show what he can do, too, as, ultimately, getting senior minutes and playing regularly is massively important to a young player and their growth.