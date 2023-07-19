Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

According to Matt Law, the deal could be completed by the end of this week as the Magpies look to add the winger to their attacking options.

Eddie Howe is keen to sign the 25-year-old ahead of the new Premier League season, with the club preparing for Champions League football at St. James’ Park.

The process of completing the move is heading in the right direction, with no barriers expected barring any late hiccups.

What is the situation surrounding Harvey Barnes’ future?

Newcastle are looking to offload Allan Saint-Maximin before adding to their current attacking options.

The 26-year-old is no longer wanted by the Newcastle hierarchy, so have arranged for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, which will conveniently solve their current financial fair play issues.

Barnes is set to arrive as the Frenchman’s replacement, with Newcastle currently negotiating a deal with the Foxes for the winger.

Barnes attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs over the summer, but is now set to make the switch to Howe’s side.

West Ham and Aston Villa were both thought to be in the race to sign the England international, but now Newcastle look set to earn his signature.

How has Leicester City’s summer transfer window gone so far?

Leicester have already sold James Maddison in a big-money move this transfer window, with Tottenham signing the playmaker for a reported £40 million.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyunu and Jonny Evans have all also departed the club as free agents.

Tielemans and Soyuncu have signed for Villa and Atletico Madrid respectively, while Evans has secured a short-term move back to Manchester United for pre-season as he searches for his next full-time club.

Leicester have made a number of signings to Enzo Maresca’s squad, as they look to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Callum Doyle arrived as a loan signing from Maresca’s former club Manchester City, while Conor Coady and Harry Winks have both arrived on a permanent basis.

The futures of several other first team members also remains up in the air, with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho also gaining interest from elsewhere.

Leicester’s Championship campaign gets underway on 6 August with a clash against last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

What next for Leicester City following the impending sale of Harvey Barnes?

Barnes will need to be replaced in the squad somehow, so reinvesting the money earned in his sale will be an obvious next move for the club.

It has been reported that a £35 million fee could be enough to secure a deal for the forward, but it remains to be seen the exact total the Foxes will earn in the sale.

The club will need to reinvest some of that money back into the squad this summer if the team is to have a chance at fighting for promotion straight back to the top flight.

Losing a player of his calibre will be a huge blow so it will take some smart business to make up for the loss that his departure will bring.