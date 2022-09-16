Timeline for Watford midfielder’s return from injury revealed

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley should be ready to play again after the completion of the international break, it has emerged.

That is according to the official Watford FC website, who report that the Hornets skipper has had to be cautious in his rehabilitation.

Cleverley picked up the injury during Watford’s 1-0 win over Burnley at Vicarage Road last month.

As such, the 33-year-old has only featured three times in the Championship so far, and whether a coincidence or not, Watford’s form and results have dipped without their skipper in the side.

Speaking via the Watford website, Cleverley explained his current situation, and revealed he had suffered a small set-back in rehab initially.

“With tendon stuff it’s sometimes hard to put exact timeframes on it,” said the midfielder, via Watford FC’s website.

“There was a small set-back in rehab, which can happen, but we’ve got to the bottom of the problem now.

“I had a small injection to help speed up the recovery process, and now I’m very positive about being ready for early October when we start back again after Saturday’s game.”

Watford face Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon when Rob Edwards’ side will be looking to bounce back from a very poor display away at Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.

Cleverley is targeting a return for the club’s away clash with Stoke City on October 2nd.

The Verdict

It’s good news that Watford’s Tom Cleverley is nearing a return from his tendon injury.

As mentioned above, whether a coincidence or not, the Hornets results have gone downhill since he departed the side, and it can surely do no harm to have their captain back.

It has been a rough few weeks for Watford, and the club hit their first significant bump under new boss Rob Edwards on Tuesday night with a lacklustre, insipid display at Ewood Park.

This weekend, though, brings about the opportunity to right that wrong and secure a positive result going into the international break.