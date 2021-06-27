Timeline for end of Bournemouth, Fulham saga outlined as significant Scott Parker news breaks

Fulham boss Scott Parker is set to leave within the next 48 hours before taking charge at Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports.

The end of Parker’s two-year tenure at Craven Cottage now appears to be close as, according to Sky Sports, negotiations between the 40-year-old and the west London club over the mutual termination of his contract are expected to be completed over the next few days.

It is understood he will then be appointed the new Bournemouth boss, with Jonathan Woodgate having already been informed that his contract will not be extended before its expiration on the 30th of June.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season and though Parker’s current deal runs until 2023, it seems he will not be in charge for their return to the Championship in 2021/22.

Reports have suggested that the west London club are lining up Swansea City boss Steve Cooper as the 40-year-old’s replacement – though it is understood they’re not currently willing to pay his £3 million release clause.

Former Fulham assistant manager Javier Pereira is thought to still be in the running as well.

What was the score the last time Fulham played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Brentford 2-1 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 3-0 loss

The Verdict

After weeks of speculation and rumours, it seems as though we may finally be about to see some movement concerning Parker.

The 40-year-old has had his highs and lows at Craven Cottage but ultimately achieved the aim of getting the club back to the Premier League, which is no doubt why the Cherries are looking to appoint him.

His departure could well start a domino effect in the EFL, with Cooper linked with becoming his replacement and Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton believed to be someone the Swans have their eye on.