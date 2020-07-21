Timeline emerges on news of Charlton Athletic’s EFL investigation

Indications are that the EFL will not be making a statement concerning Charlton Athletic until after the last game of the Championship season on Wednesday night, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

The EFL announced earlier this year that they had launched an investigation into Charlton over East Street Investments’ takeover of the club.

It was announced in January that the takeover had been completed but it has been reported that the EFL allege it went on without their sign-off and that they warned the club over the deal.

It is understood that ESI ignored multiple requests from the EFL to provide proof of funds.

The club and its fans will be nervously awaiting the results of the pending investigation – particularly as they’re precariously placed just above the relegation zone.

Cawley has provided an update on the timeline of a potential statement, reporting that indications are it won’t come before Wednesday’s game.

In terms of the EFL, the indications are they won't be making any statement on Charlton until after Wednesday night. Just in case people were waiting for one. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 20, 2020

The Addicks are only out of the bottom three on goal difference and know that they will need to equal or better Luton Town’s result to ensure their survival.

That may not be easy as Lee Bowyer’s men face Championship winners Leeds United, while the Hatters take on Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

This will likely be a frustrating update for Addicks fans as their chances of survival may not now be settled on the final day of the season.

Should the EFL investigation result in punishment, it could mean a points deduction that may see them relegated.

The focus has to be getting a result against Leeds on Wednesday and doing everything in their power to ensure they’re playing Championship football next term.