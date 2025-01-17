West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the appointment of their former manager Tony Mowbray.

This is according to the Telegraph, who believe Mowbray could be appointed before the weekend if negotiations continue to progress well.

The Baggies have been without a manager since Carlos Corberan's exit on Christmas Eve.

Since then, the board have embarked on a lengthy managerial recruitment process, before picking the man they wanted to take charge.

Raphael Wicky seemed to be the chosen man at first, and he looked set to take charge of the Midlands side, but the failure to find an agreement regarding backroom staff caused talks to collapse.

Since then, Albion have had to consider other candidates to take the top job.

West Brom may have had the financial power to poach a manager who is under contract at another club.

But they look set to turn to a free agent, who is a familiar face.

West Brom close in on Tony Mowbray appointment

According to the Telegraph, Mowbray held detailed talks with the club's hierarchy on Thursday and with progress being made on a deal, it looks as though he's close to sealing a return to The Hawthorns.

Having done well in spells at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland in recent years, the 61-year-old may be keen to return to action and enjoy more success, having had his stay at Birmingham City cut short due to his cancer diagnosis.

Now receiving clearance to make his return, the Baggies look set to capitalise on this, with an appointment now close.

He is set to take charge of a team that remains in the promotion mix at this stage, with hopes that they can secure another top-six finish at the end of the season.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 7 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 40 8 Watford 26 -1 38 (As of January 17th, 2025)

West Brom are in safe hands with Tony Mowbray

Mowbray is a solid appointment.

Even if he hadn't taken charge of Albion before and done well there, he would have been seen as a shrewd appointment.

This is because he has a decent amount of experience under his belt and a very good track record.

The 61-year-old should be able to come in and make an impact straight away, which is a positive.

He may have had one eye on Albion in recent months anyway, and if he has, that could allow him to come in, make the changes he needs and become a real success at The Hawthorns again.