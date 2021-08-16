Timeline and further details of potential Sheffield United, Liverpool deal emerge

Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to have his Sheffield United medical today ahead before joining on a season-long loan deal that will include a promotion clause but not an option to buy, according to The Athletic.

Davies is an experienced head at Championship level, having featured 129 times in the division for Preston North End before moving to Anfield last January.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured once for Jurgen Klopp’s side and now look set to return to the second tier on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Athletic has reported that the centre-back is set to have a medical with the Blades today and are close to signing him despite interest from Bournemouth and Celtic.

It is understood the loan deal will see United pay a loan fee and an additional fee should they secure promotion this term, however, an option to buy will not be included.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have endured a difficult start to the Championship season, following up their 1-0 opening-weekend defeat to Birmingham City with a 0-0 draw against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Verdict

It seems the Blades are close to winning the race for Davies, which would be a fantastic bit of business – not least because they’re beating out the likes of Bournemouth and Celtic.

The lack of an option to buy is something of a surprise given how low down the pecking order the 26-year-old seems at Liverpool but beyond that, the loan fee and potential promotion bonus seem pretty standard.

You feel if the central defender can help them bounce straight back up to the Premier League this term then the additional fee they’ll owe to the Anfield outfit will be the last thing on their minds.

Davies is a proven defender at Championship level and a player that is comfortable with the ball at his feet, which is a positive given Jokanovic’s side will hope to be in the ascendancy in most of their games this term.

It’s a solid signing for United and a necessary one given Jack O’Connell’s ongoing absence.