Southampton are hoping to complete the appointment of Russell Martin as manager later this week.

According to Sky Sports, the Saints are optimistic that a deal can be completed by the end of this week.

Southampton are searching for a new manager following their relegation to the Championship.

The Saints’ 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end under Ruben Selles, who led the team to a 20th place finish in the table.

What is the latest in Southampton’s managerial search?

But Selles has departed St. Mary’s, leading to the club searching for a new manager for life back in the second tier.

An agreement had been reached with Martin earlier this summer, but negotiations with current club Swansea City have been ongoing.

A disagreement in compensation has been the major cause for a hold-up in proceedings, but it is now hoped that this will be cleared up by the end of the week.

It has been reported that Martin held an exit clause in his contract that had different valuations depending on the league status of the enquiring club.

If the manager was being chased by a Premier League club, then the Swans would be owed close to £2 million.

However, that figure decreased to just £1.25 million if it was another Championship club looking to hire the 37-year-old.

Given Southampton were relegated to the second tier, this has led to a disagreement between the two clubs over how much is owed for Martin to move to St. Mary’s.

Who will be the next Swansea City manager?

While this has been going on, the Welsh outfit have moved to prepare for life without Martin as manager.

The club is closing in on the appointment of Michael Duff as their latest head coach.

Duff is currently with Barnsley, where he led the team to the League One play-off final last season.

Will Russell Martin be capable of bringing Southampton back to the Premier League?

Martin’s time at Swansea has had its ups and downs, but he has produced some excellent performances from his players.

If he can replicate that level of performance on a consistent basis in St. Mary’s then Southampton will absolutely be in promotion contention.

A lot will also depend on what kind of transfer activity Southampton can achieve this summer, with a number of players eyeing an exit.

It will be a competitive season ahead, but Martin could be a great fit for the Saints given his attacking style of play.