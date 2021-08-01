Timeframe for Charlton Athletic transfer decision revealed

Charlton Athletic will decide whether or not to offer a contract to midfielder Madger Gomes next week, manager Nigel Adkins has revealed.

Gomes is currently a free agent following his departure from another League One side, Doncaster Rovers, at the end of last season.

The midfielder has since gone on to feature in each of Charlton’s last three friendlies, as he looks to find a new club for the coming campaign.

Now it seems as though the 24-year-old will have to wait too long to find out if he has a future at The Valley.

Discussing the situation surrounding the midfielder, Adkins was quoted by London News Online as saying: “As we go through, we’ve had a good couple of weeks now and he’s done really, really well. We’ll sit down during the course of the week and we need to make a decision on it.”

Indeed, it seems Gomes may have a decent chance of securing a deal with the Addicks, with Adkins adding: “He’s certainly not done himself any harm. We’ve got to make a decision as to whether he’s going to be here for a longer period of time.”

During his two-year spell with Doncaster, Gomes made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

If confirmed, Gomes could become Charlton’s sixth signing of the summer after George Dobson, Craig MacGillivray, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare and Norwich loanee Akin Famewo.

The Verdict

This will certainly be an interesting one to consider for Adkins and Charlton.

Judging by Adkins’ comments, it does seem as though Gomes has impressed while on trial, and that will surely work in his favour when it comes to securing a deal.

However, the Addicks have already added Dobson and Clare to their midfield options this summer, so they will have to decide whether that is a position they need to add another player to in the coming weeks.

If they don’t, then given the ability he has shown at this level, you do feel Gomes may still have other offers come his way in the not too distant future.