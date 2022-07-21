Timeframe emerges as Sheffield Wednesday close in on deal for Championship player

Sheffield Wednesday could confirm the signing of Tyreeq Bakinson within the next 24 hours as they close in on a deal for the Bristol City player.

Darren Moore has had a strong summer transfer window so far, as he bids to lead Wednesday back into the Championship after finishing fourth last season and falling short of promotion in the play-offs.

According to a report from Yorkshire Live, the Owls are now closing in on Bakinson, as Moore continues to strengthen his options in the centre of midfield.

The report states that negotiations are now at an advanced stage, with Bakinson’s move to Hillsborough set to be a permanent one after he fell out of favour under Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate.

If everything runs smoothly from here, Wednesday will be able to unveil Bakinson as their latest summer signing within the next 24 hours.

Bakinson, 23, began his career with Luton Town before moving to Bristol City in 2017. During his time with the Robins, he’s made 53 appearances, as well as having loans with Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Last season’s spell with Ipswich saw Bakinson make 17 League One appearances and score twice.

The Verdict

Wednesday are already really strong in the centre of midfield and Moore is only adding to that with the arrival of Bakinson.

The 23-year-old has already picked up some great experience in the Championship and League One, which is going to boost this Wednesday squad.

It’s a long League One season and, whilst it’s probably hard to start picking a midfield axis right now, the number of options Moore has in there will see plenty of game-time across a tough season.

