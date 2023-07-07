Carlton Palmer believes that "time will tell" as to whether Barnsley's latest managerial appointment of Neill Collins proves to be a success, but also regards it as a great opportunity for another upcoming head coach to take the reins at an EFL club.

Collins was installed as the Tykes' replacement for Michael Duff on Thursday afternoon, after his predecessor departed for Championship outfit Swansea City at the end of last month. He has signed a two-year contract until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 39-year-old now has just under four weeks to get his preparations and methods across to the Reds' squad ahead of the first match of the season on August 5th against his old club Port Vale.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the appointment of Neill Collins?

With the Barnsley job only being his second in management after being in charge of the Tampa Bay Rowdies since 2018, Palmer voiced his pleasure regarding the appointment, stating that "It's great to see young coaches getting the opportunity in the game, rather than the same old coaches on the 'merry go round'.

Despite still being in the infancy of his managerial career, Collins enjoyed a successful period in charge of the Florida-based side, having been thrust into the job after a two-year spell as a player. During his time at the Al Lang Stadium, Collins won the USL Championship Coach of the Year in 2021, after leading the Rowdies to 23 league victories before being defeated 3-1 in the club's subsequent play-off final by Orange County SC. He also led the club to the play-offs the previous year, before a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad led to a postponement.

Palmer has also spoken about the quality that the former Sunderland, Leeds amd Sheffield United centre-back will inherit in this Barnsley squad, who were one of the leading lights in League One in 2023, and were agonisingly defeated by South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

"He takes over a young, talented squad, who just missed out on promotion last season."

However, as is the case when any manager steps into the environment of a new league, despite over ten years of experience in the EFL as a player, the pundit believes that both Collins and Barnsley will be judged as the season progresses in regard to whether the appointment was the right decision to make.

"We'll have to see how this one plays out, and time will whether this is a good appointment or not."

Will Neill Collins be a success at Barnsley this season?

With it not being the most obvious route that the Tykes' board could have gone down, Collins' will have to translate his prior form with the Rowdies at Oakwell to win over any fans and outsiders who are sceptical about the appointment.

However, the Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad believes that bringing Collins in allows the club to continue their vision and identity which was put in place last summer.

“We are happy to be able to bring Neill to Oakwell to work with our staff and continue upon the foundation we implemented at the start of the last campaign.

Collins does have plenty of work to do, with the club already losing the likes of Mads Andersen and Luke Thomas prior to his appointment, and plenty of adjustments will need to be made if he is to guide Barnsley back into the second tier.