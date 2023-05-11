Former England international Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that only time will tell whether Tom Wagner's takeover of Birmingham City will lead to a successful period for the club.

As confirmed by Birmingham's official website earlier this week, Wagner's Shelby Companies Limited group has agreed to purchase 45.64% of the shares in the club.

Shelby Companies Limited have also acquired 100% of the shares in Birmingham City Stadium Limited, which means that they will own St Andrew's when this deal is finalised.

This particular takeover will be completed once it receives approval from the English Football League and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The EFL will need to approve the Owners and Directors Test in order for the deal to go through.

Wagner was in attendance for Birmingham's final game of the 2022/23 campaign and revealed via a letter released by the club's website his plans for the future.

As well as aiming to increase revenue, Wagner has committed to improve the infrastructure and the overall fan experience at Birmingham.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say about the Birmingham City takeover involving Tom Wagner?

Making reference to this deal, Palmer has suggested that he believes that the timing of this takeover could be advantageous for Blues head coach John Eustace who will be looking to add to his squad this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "I believe the takeover of Birmingham City is now complete with Tom Wagner taking over.

"Time will tell whether this turns out to be a good thing for Birmingham City.

"You never know when new owners come in exactly how it will play out.

"The fans will certainly be hoping that it will be good news for them and that it will play out well.

"John Eustace has done a fantastic job as manager.

"When John was over, the remit was to keep Birmingham in the league, in the Championship, and he's done that.

"So, now that the takeover is done and has been done early, he can get to work with recruitment of players because they have loaned a lot of players.

"So, they need to either buy players, or loan players in, and the earlier you can do that the better, you can.

"You want as much as you can when you are a manager, you want on the first day of pre-season, you have your squad together, so you can get on and train and work on the things that are going to help you to be successful through the season.

"So, that's good news for the manager."

Could this be a start of a successful new dawn for Birmingham?

After what has been a difficult period in the history of the club, Birmingham will be hoping that an alteration in ownership can coincide with a change of fortunes in the Championship.

If Wagner sticks by the plans laid out in the aforementioned statement, it might not be too long before the Blues go on to achieve a great deal of success.

Palmer makes a valid point regarding the timing of this takeover announcement as with the transfer window set to open soon, Eustace will get a clear idea of how much money he will get to spend this summer once the deal is finalised.

The arrival of a host of classy operators could result in Birmingham reaching new heights at this level during the 2023/24 campaign.