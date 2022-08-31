“Time will tell” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit reacts with club set to sign Premier League player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are set to add another striker to their ranks before the transfer deadline with the news that George Hirst is on his way in from Leicester City.

According to LancsLive, a deal that would see the forward head to Ewood Park on loan is close to completion. Even better news for fans of the club is that if things work out for the youngster, there is also an option to buy the player featured as part of the deal.

The 23-year-old was a mainstay in the Portsmouth team last year, as he spent the campaign on loan with the side in League One. Given regular football, the striker thrived and produced the best goal haul of his career to date. In 27 starts for the club, he managed 13 goals and three assists – an average of 0.59 goals or assists per 90.

Now, he could be set to try his luck in the Championship for the first time since a rather shaky spell with Rotherham. One man happy with the deal is Football League World’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding who has revealed it could be a ‘good signing’ for the club if they get it over the line – but also added that any move is not without its risks.

That comes down to his lack of experience in the second tier and the fact that he didn’t bag any when he was with the Millers – that’s despite playing in a total of 7.6 lots of 90 minutes with the side.

Speaking about a potential deal for the player this window then, he said: “It could be a good signing. It’s pretty clear I think that regardless of whether or not Ben Brereton-Diaz stays or goes, Blackburn are going to need to bring in another attacker before the window closes and obviously Hirst fits the bill in terms of being that sort of central striker who can finish off chances in and around the final third, which they seem to be lacking quite badly in the defeat to Stoke at the weekend, based on what he did for Portsmouth last season at least.

“That was in League One though. The fact that his previous spell with Rotherham in the Championship was less prolific is perhaps something of a concern and it may well be a case of time will tell as to whether or not that stint with Portsmouth that gave him a bit more success can sort of be a springboard for him into the Championship. So it is one that looks to be worth considering but I don’t think that it would be without its risks either.”

The Verdict

In terms of the risks involved with the deal, Toby is right in that George Hirst hasn’t exactly set the league on fire with his previous Championship stints.

With Rotherham, the player didn’t hit the back of the net once and that might set alarm bells ringing for some Rovers fans who could see this as a potential replacement for Ben Brereton-Diaz. If they’ve replaced the Chile international with a forward who struggles to score, it could mean a drop down the table for the club.

However, when you look at the stats over the player’s time with Rotherham, it’s easy to see why the striker struggled in front of goal. He played a total of 31 games but only four of those were actual starts and he managed a total of just 7.6 lots of 90 minutes. Whilst you might still expect a return of at least something from that many minutes of action, bare in mind that Rotherham ended that campaign in 23rd and struggled for much of the season.

In a side that might create more chances – and after a productive spell with Portsmouth – it wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot better output from Hirst with Rovers this season.