“Time will come” – Millwall fan pundit delivers verdict on 35-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gary Rowett took the bold decision to drop Bartosz Bialkowski for George Long in the final Championship game before the international break, when Millwall overcame Blackpool to a 2-1 scoreline.

Bialkowski has been a key cog in the Lions overperforming to compete for the play-offs in the last few seasons by being as reliable as they come between the sticks at second tier level.

The decision to drop the 35-year-old will have also casted doubts over the one-time Poland international’s future, with his deal running out at The Den at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Long can earn an extended run in spite of all the credit that Bialkowski has built up in his Lions career to this point.

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford stood by the experienced glovesman when asked if Bialkowski should be offered a new deal, or replaced by a younger alternative.

Speaking to Football League World, Luetchford said: “I’m not sure yet, obviously Rowett did play George Long in the win against Blackpool.

“He said he’s been sensational in training, it’s down to the manager at the end of the day, he sees both goalkeepers day in day out, but Bart’s been our Player of the Season two or three times in the last few years.

“George Long’s time will come, but whether that’s now or later – who knows?”