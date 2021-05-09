‘Time to shine’, ‘Why is Aneke on the bench?’ – These Charlton fans react to line-up announcement for crunch clash v Hull

Two teams stand between Charlton Athletic’s chances of securing their place in the League One play-offs today, but it’s not over until it’s over.

That’s the mentality that Nigel Adkins will be drilling into his squad ahead of a crunch clash with champions Hull City this afternoon, who may end up having a rotated squad out on the pitch now that their season is over and done with.

The Addicks sit in eighth position, level on points with Oxford United on 71 but a point ahead of them are Portsmouth in the sixth and final play-off spot, and it will be between those three teams to see which one will be making it to the end of season shootout.

Charlton’s recent form has seen them lose just once in Adkins’ nine games in charge, but there’s been four draws and if just one of them had been turned into a victory they’d be in a much stronger position.

Nevertheless they go into the final game of the season with a chance and following a 3-1 victory over a team they could face in the play-offs should they get there in Lincoln City, Adkins has made two changes to his line-up with Conor Washington and Albie Morgan in for the injured pairing of Ben Purrington and Jake Forster-Caskey.

There’s a bit of a mixed reaction to some of the selections with Chuks Aneke not starting being contentious to some – let’s look at some of the fan comments.

Famewo & Innis partnership, Washington and Stockley, Morgan starts 😍 — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) May 9, 2021

For a reason I can’t even explain I hate the fact that Watson is captaining our club 🤬 — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) May 9, 2021

Quality team👌🏻👌🏻 — max (@maxfairclough12) May 9, 2021

Why is Aneke on the bench? — Matt Jones (@Moj__) May 9, 2021

Time to shine Albie, go out there and absolutely run the show 👏🏻 Super subs of Chuks & DJ ain’t too bad either 👀🔥 #cafc https://t.co/KcKVF8IQYk — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) May 9, 2021

Famewo & Inniss in the back 🔥🔥Let’s go get it https://t.co/qDMm155rTj — Zech Tyler 🖖🏻 ♿️ (@zechmix) May 9, 2021

No Aneke, is he sure https://t.co/nAho0eTUle — Callum (@cafcallum) May 9, 2021

Why does my heart always sink whenever I see 26 Watson in the starting line-up? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Rob Leaford (@Addick1905) May 9, 2021