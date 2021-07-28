Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Time to shine’, ‘Love it’ – These Sheffield United fans react as player update shared

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster has changed his squad number to 7 as he looks to kickstart his Blades career in the upcoming campaign.

The 21-year-old joined the Yorkshire outfit from Liverpool last year in a high-profile deal that saw Chris Wilder spend around £23.5m to bring the England youth international in.

Despite his talent, things didn’t go to plan for the striker, with Brewster failing to find the net in 27 league appearances last time out.

There is still a confidence that the youngster can deliver on his promise and it appears Brewster could have a big role to play under Slavisa Jokanovic after it was confirmed that he would take the number 7 shirt that was vacated by John Lundstram, having previously worn 24.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22

What year were the club founded?

Even though it’s only a little thing in the big picture, many fans are hoping that this can help Brewster rediscover his best form as he looks to become a regular and a key part of a Blades team that will expect to push for promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Time to shine’, ‘Love it’ – These Sheffield United fans react as player update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: