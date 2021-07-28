‘Time to shine’, ‘Love it’ – These Sheffield United fans react as player update shared

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster has changed his squad number to 7 as he looks to kickstart his Blades career in the upcoming campaign.

24 ➡️ 7. ⚡️ New season, new number for Rhian. pic.twitter.com/cBqUxGh0cO — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 28, 2021

The 21-year-old joined the Yorkshire outfit from Liverpool last year in a high-profile deal that saw Chris Wilder spend around £23.5m to bring the England youth international in.

Despite his talent, things didn’t go to plan for the striker, with Brewster failing to find the net in 27 league appearances last time out.

There is still a confidence that the youngster can deliver on his promise and it appears Brewster could have a big role to play under Slavisa Jokanovic after it was confirmed that he would take the number 7 shirt that was vacated by John Lundstram, having previously worn 24.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Even though it’s only a little thing in the big picture, many fans are hoping that this can help Brewster rediscover his best form as he looks to become a regular and a key part of a Blades team that will expect to push for promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player update from Twitter…

🤞great season ahead for rhian number 7 ⚪️👍🔴👏⚔️⚪️⚫️⚽️⚔️ — Jamie Davies ⚔️🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ (@daviesblades83) July 28, 2021

Love ittttt 😍😍😍 — Matt ⚔️ (@matthew_marklew) July 28, 2021

Time to shine 🤩 — Urman ⚔️ (@IvanUrman2) July 28, 2021

All I’m saying is I’m a massive fan of this — Kyle (@kylebirchenough) July 28, 2021

Happy for Rhian, genuinely hope he smashes it this season — cal👾 (@BarcalysBank) July 28, 2021

RB7 🤩 — Luke (@SufcLuke_) July 28, 2021

Cant be worse than the last no7 — 𝘓𝘶𝘤𝘢⚔🇮🇹 (@SUFCLuca) July 28, 2021