‘Time to rebuild’, ‘Come back stronger’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to significant EFL news

Bolton Wanderers have been relegated to Sky Bet League Two after the 2019/20 League One campaign was curtailed.

The Trotters have endured a tough season back in the third tier, and with a points per game statistic of 0.41, Keith Hill’s side have been relegated to League Two along with Tranmere Rovers and Southend United.

Coventry City and Rotherham United, meanwhile, have been promoted to the Championship via the automatic promotion route, and will be playing in the second tier next term.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Bolton to stay up and avoid the drop to League Two this term, after being hit with a 12-point deduction before the season due to entering administration.

They didn’t win until the middle of October, defeating Bristol Rovers by two goals to nil away from home, managing to win four games in total this season.

But having lost 18 times in League One, Keith Hill’s side are now preparing for life in League Two after being relegated from the third tier.

Here, we take a look at Bolton fans’ reactions…

I got my hopes up when it said club statement and thought keef got sacked — nathan (@BWFCNathan) June 9, 2020

Take it on the chin, sort ourselves out, rebuild and come back stronger — Matthew Rushton (@MatthewRushton7) June 9, 2020

Inevitable, time to rebuild and storm League Two! — Lucy Weir (@lucyweir22) June 9, 2020

Someone say Salford away — Patrick Heminway (@PHeminway) June 9, 2020

Look ast time we went down to forth tier, we where playing in the premier league 7 yrs later. — neil longworth (@LongworthNeil) June 9, 2020

Time for a new chapter in BWFC history! — Daniel Molyneux (@Danno235) June 9, 2020

Get rid of the manager straight away — Ben McNulty (@benmcnulty85) June 9, 2020

Guess its time to start following @SkyBetLeagueTwo then. Never thought I'd have to do this. — Liam (@Liambwfc_) June 9, 2020

Time to rebuild now — matt (@DeardenMatthew) June 9, 2020

Let's be honest its hardly a shock 🙄 — Alan Winstanley (@simsamsuk) June 9, 2020