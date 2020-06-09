Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers News

‘Time to rebuild’, ‘Come back stronger’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to significant EFL news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have been relegated to Sky Bet League Two after the 2019/20 League One campaign was curtailed.

The Trotters have endured a tough season back in the third tier, and with a points per game statistic of 0.41, Keith Hill’s side have been relegated to League Two along with Tranmere Rovers and Southend United.

Coventry City and Rotherham United, meanwhile, have been promoted to the Championship via the automatic promotion route, and will be playing in the second tier next term.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Bolton to stay up and avoid the drop to League Two this term, after being hit with a 12-point deduction before the season due to entering administration.

They didn’t win until the middle of October, defeating Bristol Rovers by two goals to nil away from home, managing to win four games in total this season.

But having lost 18 times in League One, Keith Hill’s side are now preparing for life in League Two after being relegated from the third tier.

Here, we take a look at Bolton fans’ reactions…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Time to rebuild’, ‘Come back stronger’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to significant EFL news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: