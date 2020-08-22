‘Time to move on’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as 27-y/o linked with move

Celtic have put Reading’s Liam Moore on their radar in the hunt for a new centre-back, according to the Scottish Daily Record.

The defender had a poor season in the Championship during the 2019-20 campaign, but the Royals captain has been a stalwart in the defence since manager Jaap Stam took over the club back in 2016.

Moore won Reading’s player of the season award in the 2017-18 campaign, and unfortunately missed a crucial penalty in the play-off final in 2017 as he blazed his effort well over the crossbar.

Now, it appears as though Celtic are keen on the defender as they consider other options to the recently linked Shane Duffy, although Moore still has three-years left on his contract so it could be a pricey move.

Here’s how Reading fans reacted to the news that Celtic were linked to their captain and centre-back…

Take the money,time to move on — mark (@marktheakston1) August 22, 2020

5 mil and everyone’s happy — Ruben Mandry (@RubenMandry1) August 21, 2020

Good club servant but 2 million and he can go we need the money — Ben🇳🇮 (@DingBen_) August 22, 2020

Corrrr I’d drive him there and buy him a McDonalds en route for that. — Mark Harding (@markharding1988) August 22, 2020

good news for him if true, a dream move normally. I think he would do well there as he is quality defender who needs to move on — Eunan Carr (@Nanuerrac) August 22, 2020

Take whatever money we can for him. £35k a week, eye watering amount for a bang average defender. IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP. Crazy. — Martyn (@Elnino2201) August 22, 2020

That’s a move I see happening. £5m and think Moore would jump at the opportunity to play for Celtic — steven short (@steve0084) August 22, 2020