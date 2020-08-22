Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Time to move on’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as 27-y/o linked with move

Published

1 hour ago

on

Celtic have put Reading’s Liam Moore on their radar in the hunt for a new centre-back, according to the Scottish Daily Record.

The defender had a poor season in the Championship during the 2019-20 campaign, but the Royals captain has been a stalwart in the defence since manager Jaap Stam took over the club back in 2016.

Moore won Reading’s player of the season award in the 2017-18 campaign, and unfortunately missed a crucial penalty in the play-off final in 2017 as he blazed his effort well over the crossbar.

Now, it appears as though Celtic are keen on the defender as they consider other options to the recently linked Shane Duffy, although Moore still has three-years left on his contract so it could be a pricey move.

Here’s how Reading fans reacted to the news that Celtic were linked to their captain and centre-back…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Which club did Yakou Meite start his career with?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Time to move on’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as 27-y/o linked with move

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: