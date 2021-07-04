‘Time to move on’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson hints at imminent player departure

A number of Sunderland supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Lee Johnson revealing that is not expecting Charlie Wyke to sign a new deal with the Black Cats.

Wyke had an excellent season in front of goal for Sunderland in League One last term and he managed to register an impressive tally of 26 league goals in 45 appearances. However, his contract is due to expire and the Black Cats have been keen for him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, following his goal-scoring exploits from last term there has been plenty of interest in Wyke. It has been reported that the likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the forward. While he has also been linked with Celtic.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sunderland played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Wolves 3-0 win 0-0 draw 1-1 draw 1-0 loss

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson has now confirmed that Wyke is looking unlikely to be signing a new deal that has been offered to him by Sunderland this summer.

He said: “[On] Charlie, I would say the door is ajar, but we’re certainly not expecting him to come back.

“I’d say that it would be him coming back to us and saying he wants to talk again, effectively. My gut says that he will move on, I’d say 95 percent that he’ll move on. But we would leave the door ajar because at the moment, you never know.

“There’s a lot of people talking in the Championship but who aren’t in a great place in terms of being able to commit to players financially.”

Many Sunderland fans were suggesting that they just want an end to the saga now and for Wyke to move on and them to look for replacements for the forward.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Hope we aren't dragging our heels on signing a striker whilst been strung along by Wyke #safc https://t.co/6shMhWHdFZ — Parker (@Parkersafc) July 3, 2021

We honestly can't wait around like. Just end it https://t.co/ffyL2ydZvq — Dont forget, you're here forever (@MaxHanaghan) July 3, 2021

30 goals or not, I’d shut the door on Wyke. Huge wages demands after one decent season in L1. No thanks. Hume and O’Nien are definitely worth pursuing though. — Graeme (@redleaderwright) July 3, 2021

We should’ve withdrawn the contract offers by now man. Surely we want players here who actually want to be here? We’re preparing for the new season and they aren’t here. Time to move on — Scott (@ScottDuffman) July 3, 2021

Couldn't care less if he goes. Was as bad as grigg first 2 seasons. Last season was just a flash in the pan and it wont be repeated in my eyes. — Niall Rose (@NiallRose2) July 3, 2021

Sign another striker who can run and forget Wyke….1 good season and he thinks he's Ronaldo..#SAFC — Nigel Simpson 💙 (@S1mpson) July 3, 2021