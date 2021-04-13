‘Time to move on’ – Garry Birtles issues honest thoughts on striker’s future at Nottingham Forest

Garry Birtles has urged Nottingham Forest to freshen up the attacking line with fresh blood this summer, admitting that it may be time for Glenn Murray to “move on” this summer.

Forest currently have three senior strikers on the books who are all over the age of 30, in Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Murray.

Taylor is Forest’s leading scorer with five goals in all competitions, with the three of them chipping in with a measly 11 goals between them this season.

Murray arrived at Forest on a permanent short-term deal until the end of the season from Brighton in January, having had his loan at Watford cut short.

The 37-year-old scored a brace on his full debut for Forest in a 3-0 away win over Wycombe Wanderers, but is since yet to find the back of the net in Garibaldi colours.

Murray hasn’t started a game in over a month and has been an unused substitute in two of Forest’s last three games, with captain Lewis Grabban the preferred choice in Chris Hughton’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Speaking on Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red podcast, former Forest striker Garry Birtles has called on the club to bring in some young blood this summer, admitting that it is the time for the likes of Murray to “move on”.

He said: “I like Murray. I’ve heard a lot of good things about his attitude off the pitch – and that sometimes counts for a hell of a lot.

“But how many games is he going to play? Can you afford to have him play a couple of games then sit on the bench for three or four, instead of bringing someone else in?

“You come to an age in your career where you have to accept it might be time to move on. I want to go with younger options now. I think Forest need some pace.”

The Verdict

This is spot on from Birtles.

Forest need to address their attacking options in the summer, as 11 goals between three established, experienced strikers suggests that more firepower is needed.

Forest haven’t made this type of signing since Britt Assombalonga arrived in 2014, and it would be nice to see them go out and land a Jerry Yates type of player this summer.