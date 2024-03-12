Highlights Waghorn's future at Derby County is unclear with his contract expiring this summer.

Fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes Derby should not offer Waghorn a new contract.

Derby may need to prioritize younger, faster forwards if promoted to the Championship.

Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Having previously played for the Rams between 2018 and 2021, Waghorn returned for a second spell at Pride Park in August following his release by Coventry City, putting pen-to-paper on a one-year contract.

Waghorn has scored seven goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, but he has been plagued by injury, recently making his return after just under three months out with a calf injury.

The 34-year-old got on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, which moved Paul Warne's side back up to second in the League One table, one point clear of third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

League One Table (As it stands March 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 37 29 77 2 Derby County 37 33 72 3 Bolton Wanderers 37 24 71 4 Peterborough United 36 27 68 5 Barnsley 36 21 67 6 Stevenage 36 14 61 7 Oxford United 37 13 60 8 Blackpool 37 15 57

Waghorn will have an important role to play for Derby in the remainder of the season, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, Warne will have a big decision to make on whether to offer the striker a new deal.

Derby County fan pundit on Martyn Waghorn future

FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward says that the Rams should not offer Waghorn a new contract in the summer, and he believes that young striker Dajaune Brown, who is currently on loan at National League side Gateshead, could be involved in the first team squad next season.

"I love Martyn Waghorn," Shaun said.

"What he did a couple of years ago in that Sheffield Wednesday game that kept us up saved the club really because if we'd ended up getting up a points deduction in League One and going into League Two, who knows where we'd be now.

"We thank him for that, but I don't think, sentiment aside, that we should offer him a new one-year contract.

"He'll be 35 by then, we've got Brown out on loan who could come back in next season, a young lad with pace, he's quite raw but I think he would be someone I'd be bringing off the bench against tired legs, not a 35-year-old.

"We thank him for his services, but no, I think it's time to move on, regardless of what league we're in next season."

Paul Warne must make ruthless Martyn Waghorn decision this summer

It is difficult to disagree with Shaun on this one.

Waghorn has been an excellent servant to Derby over the years, and after scoring five goals in his first five games this season, it looked to be a shrewd decision to re-sign him, but he has struggled with injury.

That is perhaps to be expected at this stage of Waghorn's career, and with James Collins, Conor Washington and Dwight Gayle all in their 30s, the Rams must bring in some younger, pacier forwards this summer, particularly if they are promoted to the Championship.

Waghorn's experience will be crucial to Derby over the coming months, and promotion would be the perfect way for him to end his second stint at the club.