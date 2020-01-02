‘Time to move him on’ – Nottingham Forest player’s recent displays have got these fans talking

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Facebook to discuss whether the club should try to sell left-back Jack Robinson in the January transfer window.

Robinson has made 18 Championship appearances for Forest so far this season, but he’s also been criticised by some supporters for some of his performances for the Reds over the past few matches.

The 26-year-old was dropped from the side recently, with head coach Sabri Lamouchi deciding to start Chema – who is naturally a centre-back – in his position.

However, Chema suffered an injury during the first half of the clash with Blackburn Rovers yesterday, meaning that Robinson was given another opportunity to impress his manager when he came off the bench in the first half.

Robinson struggled to make an impact, though, and even though Forest won the match 3-2, both of the goals they conceded were down the left side of their defence.

Following the game, one Reds fan in ‘The Original Nottingham Forest Supporters Group’ on Facebook, claimed that Robinson is not good enough and suggested that the club need to sell him during this transfer window.

Plenty of Forest supporters were quick to respond to the suggestion and give their thoughts. Here is a look at some of the best comments on Facebook…

Patrick Gardner: “Jack Robinson just isn’t good enough, both goals came down his flank and he was so out of position for BOTH goals!!! Need a solid LB in the window and move Robinson on!!!”

Elliot Moreland: “Robbo came in when we had no one at LB. Of course he’s bound to be going a bit stale now, same for Sammy, he’s decent but only came in from Bolton as a freebie. The club would of known those kind of players aren’t long term investments.”

Brian Parsons: “Yes, was a free from QPR,he’s done ok more often than not, Ribs is new left-back when fit even put Worrall out there and play Figs and Daws together, no panic.”

Alex Oakes: “We’ve got Ribeiro to come back, he’s about as solid back up as you’ll get with Chema moving on so it seems.”

Bradley Simmons: “Robinson’s a good 3rd option but not back up and definitely not main, also, hardly controversial, he’s been poor all season.”

Andy Longdon: “Ribeiro is our best LB for me. I thought Robbo was exposed against Sheff Weds with Carvalho playing on the wing so wasn’t all his fault. Looked better with Silva playing on wing in that game but Robbo looks better nowadays at CB.”

Walid Ahmad: “He cost us two goals yesterday. I reckon we would have won 3 or 4 nil had Chema not got injured.”

Adam Hodgkinson: “Agreed. Was at fault for both goals yesterday, made errors against Wednesday and cost us the match against Boro. Need Ribeiro back and could also do with another option at LB.”

Alistair West: “Good back up player but far far from first-team quality.”

Martyn Loyley: “Agree, time to move him on, think we’ve seen the best of him.”

