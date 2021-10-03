‘Time to go’, ‘Will not change the issues’ – These Middlesbrough fans debate key figure after latest setback

Middlesbrough’s poor form this season continued as they were beaten at Hull City yesterday.

Neil Warnock had been expected to build a squad that could push for promotion from the Championship but his side are languishing in the bottom half.

Whilst there’s still plenty of football to be played moving forward, fans are growing increasingly frustrated by the performances as well as the results, which is increasing the pressure on the boss.

The manner of the defeat against the Tigers, who hadn’t won since the opening day, has worried the support, with many in the away end chanting against Warnock yesterday.

The former Sheffield United chief brushed that off when speaking to the press, but he will know that he needs to start picking up wins quickly if Boro are going to have a chance to keep pace with the play-off pack.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock from Twitter…

Whatever Warnock could do, he clearly can't anymore #boro — Guy Bailey 🏴‍☠️ (@guyrbailey) October 2, 2021

Time to go Neil Warnock, thanks for savings us last year but its time to move on and for you to spend some quality time with your missus. Adios. #boro — AndyGilly (@supersmoggie) October 2, 2021

So sick of Warnock, so so sick of him. #boro @Boro LOSING TO ONE OF THE WORST TEAMS IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP. again. This club is an embarrassment. — Jamie (@jamiedho) October 2, 2021

How can anyone defend Warnock after losing to Reading and now Hull who haven’t won in 450 days #boro — Ty (@_TY_97) October 2, 2021

Neil Warnock claiming he can't do anymore with this squad. A squad that is packed with attacking ball playing talent. A team packed with TWELVE new recruits. Yet he moans and moans, and puts the blame onto everyone else barring himself. He's admitted defeat, time to go.#Boro — Matt 🇦🇷 (@Matt_Rowney) October 2, 2021

If I was Warnock I would walk anyway regardless of fan opinion, this team assembled largely by the club not him aren’t good enough even for the championship. A new Manager will not change the issues at the club and that is a fact #Boro — Stevey (@Steve___Brown) October 2, 2021