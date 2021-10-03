Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Time to go’, ‘Will not change the issues’ – These Middlesbrough fans debate key figure after latest setback

Published

7 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough’s poor form this season continued as they were beaten at Hull City yesterday.

Neil Warnock had been expected to build a squad that could push for promotion from the Championship but his side are languishing in the bottom half.

Whilst there’s still plenty of football to be played moving forward, fans are growing increasingly frustrated by the performances as well as the results, which is increasing the pressure on the boss.

The manner of the defeat against the Tigers, who hadn’t won since the opening day, has worried the support, with many in the away end chanting against Warnock yesterday.

The former Sheffield United chief brushed that off when speaking to the press, but he will know that he needs to start picking up wins quickly if Boro are going to have a chance to keep pace with the play-off pack.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock from Twitter…


