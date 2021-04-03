‘Time to go’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans slate individual in wake of Wycombe defeat

Blackburn Rovers’ endured another dismal afternoon as their season went from bad to worse on Friday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Fred Onyedeinma’s header shortly after half time was enough to secure all three points for the hosts, a vital win for them as they look to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

For Blackburn however, that result means they have now won just one of their last 13 games, with this performance a far cry from the one they produced when they thrashed the same opposition 5-0 at Ewood Park back in September.

Are these 19 facts about Ewood Park true or false?

1 of 19 Ewood Park has a capacity of over 30,000? True False

Indeed, while on that day Rovers had looked unstoppable in attack, this time around was the complete opposite, and the Lancashire club rarely went close to equalising after falling behind.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans were far from happy with manager Tony Mowbray as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many understandably frustrated with those recent performances under and results under him.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say about the Blackburn boss after that latest defeat.

Times up TM — The Ozard Of Wiz (@the_ozard) April 2, 2021

Mowbray needs to go now and while he’s at it take Gallagher with him to👍 — Arran (@arranhargreaves) April 2, 2021

He needs to go tonight no excuses get him gone thanks for the memories but enough is enough! — Bill Ingham (@inghamN9) April 2, 2021

Please, please, please.. sack him. I’m sorry, this is degrading now. — Matthew 🐶 (@AbsoluteMatthew) April 2, 2021

TM needs to resign or be sacked now. Lifeless performance. Relegation battle looming otherwise — Anthany Baldwin (@Anthany_Scamp) April 2, 2021

Thanks for everything Tony but goodbye 😁👋 — Michael (@michael50022237) April 2, 2021

Time to go Mowbray — brfc (@brfc91529617) April 2, 2021

Shocking performance, Mowbray needs to go soon, now if possible please — Jack Nixon (@JackNixon2310) April 2, 2021

Tony has to go at the end of the season. Absolute woeful today #Rovers — Simon Woodford (@woodford_simon) April 2, 2021

Stay in Wycombe Tony — Daniel Manson (@DannyyManson) April 2, 2021