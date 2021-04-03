Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Time to go’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans slate individual in wake of Wycombe defeat

Published

49 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers’ endured another dismal afternoon as their season went from bad to worse on Friday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Fred Onyedeinma’s header shortly after half time was enough to secure all three points for the hosts, a vital win for them as they look to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

For Blackburn however, that result means they have now won just one of their last 13 games, with this performance a far cry from the one they produced when they thrashed the same opposition 5-0 at Ewood Park back in September.

Indeed, while on that day Rovers had looked unstoppable in attack, this time around was the complete opposite, and the Lancashire club rarely went close to equalising after falling behind.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans were far from happy with manager Tony Mowbray as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many understandably frustrated with those recent performances under and results under him.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say about the Blackburn boss after that latest defeat.


