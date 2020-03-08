Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Time to go’, ‘Play to win’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to significant man’s future fate

Published

2 hours ago

on

Charlton Athletic suffered yet another defeat on the weekend as they went down at The Valley to fellow relegation strugglers Middlesbrough.

The result now means that the Addicks have dropped into the bottom three and Lee Bowyer’s side are in trouble heading into the final nine games of the Championship season.

They failed to finish any clear-cut chances of note, and now face a mammoth task when they travel to a side who are just one place above them, in Hull City next weekend.

The Addicks have now lost their last three games in the division and have failed to score in any of those fixtures. After the Hull fixture, they play four sides who sit in the top 13 teams in the division, so Bowyer will know the stature of the task in front of him.

Here’s how Addicks supporters reacted to Bowyer after his side suffered yet another disappointing defeat…

