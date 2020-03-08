‘Time to go’, ‘Play to win’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to significant man’s future fate

Charlton Athletic suffered yet another defeat on the weekend as they went down at The Valley to fellow relegation strugglers Middlesbrough.

The result now means that the Addicks have dropped into the bottom three and Lee Bowyer’s side are in trouble heading into the final nine games of the Championship season.

They failed to finish any clear-cut chances of note, and now face a mammoth task when they travel to a side who are just one place above them, in Hull City next weekend.

The Addicks have now lost their last three games in the division and have failed to score in any of those fixtures. After the Hull fixture, they play four sides who sit in the top 13 teams in the division, so Bowyer will know the stature of the task in front of him.

Here’s how Addicks supporters reacted to Bowyer after his side suffered yet another disappointing defeat…

Bowyer out — Charlie (@charlie_cafc) March 7, 2020

Hull in the past month in a bit have conceded 25 goals yet we’ll go there to play for a point knowing Bowyer.. #cafc — W9L (@CAFCWheeler) March 7, 2020

Bowyer refuses to blame the players. His tactics are woeful and his subs/decision making are often the wrong ones. Any other manager on such a dire run of form would be sacked. He wont because hes ' charlton ' altho deep down hes leeds. — Sam Wheatland (@SWheatlandCAFC) March 7, 2020

He's done well and I respect him but time to go Mr Bowyer #cafc — Dean (@xdeanx) March 7, 2020

I still believe we will stay up, mostly because I believe in Lee Bowyer. He took us out of League One despite all the toxicity around the club, his record and his endorsements speak for themselves. It is not nepotism but those most connected with #cafc have better precedent. — Thomas Roper (@tomroper87) March 7, 2020

I’d look at bringing in Nathan Jones #CAFC replace Bowyer, needs to happen — Milkman (@Milkman36988575) March 7, 2020

Unacceptable from Bowyer to go 1 up top at home to a relegation rival today. Fair enough he can point out individual mistakes, but that also cost us. Be braver. Next week is a must win. Do not go there to nick a point. Play to win #CAFC — Robert Sullivan (@Cabbles14) March 7, 2020