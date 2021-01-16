Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Time to go’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure following Forest defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

It’s now just one victory in 15 Championship matches for Millwall following another disastrous afternoon against Nottingham Forest.

Gary Rowett’s team had progressed in the FA Cup last Saturday before collecting a hard-earned draw at highflying Bournemouth to install some much-needed confidence in the Lions’ squad.

However, that wasn’t on display at the City Ground as Millwall were comfortably beaten by Forest courtesy of an impressive brace from Sammy Ameobi and a late Ryan Yates strike.

Substitute Ben Thompson’s 89th-minute strike was little more than a consolation for the Lions.

Millwall remain seven points above the relegation, but many of The Den faithful are beginning to lose patience with Rowett following their terrible run of results – with the win at Bristol City last month their only league victory since beating Preston North End at the end of October.

They now face a crucial clash with Huddersfield Town next weekend before a testing run of games against the likes of Watford, Cardiff and Norwich to come after that.

We’ve been looking at what Lions supporters have been saying about Rowett on Twitter. You can see the best below:


