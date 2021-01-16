‘Time to go’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure following Forest defeat

It’s now just one victory in 15 Championship matches for Millwall following another disastrous afternoon against Nottingham Forest.

Gary Rowett’s team had progressed in the FA Cup last Saturday before collecting a hard-earned draw at highflying Bournemouth to install some much-needed confidence in the Lions’ squad.

However, that wasn’t on display at the City Ground as Millwall were comfortably beaten by Forest courtesy of an impressive brace from Sammy Ameobi and a late Ryan Yates strike.

Substitute Ben Thompson’s 89th-minute strike was little more than a consolation for the Lions.

Quiz: Are these 15 Millwall facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 Millwall were founded in 1885 True False

Millwall remain seven points above the relegation, but many of The Den faithful are beginning to lose patience with Rowett following their terrible run of results – with the win at Bristol City last month their only league victory since beating Preston North End at the end of October.

They now face a crucial clash with Huddersfield Town next weekend before a testing run of games against the likes of Watford, Cardiff and Norwich to come after that.

We’ve been looking at what Lions supporters have been saying about Rowett on Twitter. You can see the best below:

1 in 16 and from the off we persist with a 5 back and 2 defensive minded holding midfielders, time to go Rowett! #millwall — Freddie Amor (@Freddie_Amor) January 16, 2021

@MillwallFC Pack your bags Rowett#Millwall — Gerry Medcalf (@GerryMedcalf) January 16, 2021

The problem with the way rowett sets up millwall is that if Wallace doesn't turn up millwall don't turn up…. — Millwall halfwayline (@millwalljdb) January 16, 2021

Enough is enough. Rowett out. #Millwall — Josh Gibbs (@joshgibbs678) January 16, 2021

Millwall are sacking Rowett tonight — R.L (@ryanlewis79) January 16, 2021

Is this the end of Rowett? #Millwall — The Griffin (@AlexjGriffin21) January 16, 2021

1 win in 15 games. Time to go rowett 👋 #Millwall — Dan Herbert (@danherbert123) January 16, 2021

Got so many issues. Rowett is partially to blame for tactics, subs and selections. A lot of players are very out of form (Woods, Jed, Bennett, all of the strikers), and then just a lot aren’t good enough for where we’re trying to go #Millwall — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) January 16, 2021

So many questions which i find myself asking week in week out. Is Rowett the right man for this job? We just look awful! #Millwall — Alex the Kid (@oioisavoloy) January 16, 2021