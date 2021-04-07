Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Time to go’, ‘Inexcusable’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans fume at key figure after defeat v Norwich City

Published

21 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town’s relegation fears worsened on Tuesday evening, as they were thrashed 7-0 by league-leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road. 

A hat-trick from Teemu Pukki, and goals from Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell saw the Canaries run out comfortable winners in a dominant display against the Terriers.

Huddersfield are now sat 19th in the Championship table, and find themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone, although they’ll be looking nervously over their shoulders, with 22nd-placed Rotherham United having three matches in hand over Carlos Corberan’s side.

The former Leeds coach has struggled to put together a positive run of results with Huddersfield Town in the second-half of the season, which has seen them slide down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Huddersfield Town's current and former managers?

1 of 15

What position did Carlos Corberan play?

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Corberan took responsibility for his role in the heavy defeat to the league-leaders.

“We could not control anything that Norwich did. The ultimate responsibility is with me as Head Coach; I pick the players and give the ideas, and none of them worked.”

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations towards Corberan after the poor performance on the night.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Time to go’, ‘Inexcusable’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans fume at key figure after defeat v Norwich City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: