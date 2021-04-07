‘Time to go’, ‘Inexcusable’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans fume at key figure after defeat v Norwich City

Huddersfield Town’s relegation fears worsened on Tuesday evening, as they were thrashed 7-0 by league-leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road.

A hat-trick from Teemu Pukki, and goals from Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell saw the Canaries run out comfortable winners in a dominant display against the Terriers.

Huddersfield are now sat 19th in the Championship table, and find themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone, although they’ll be looking nervously over their shoulders, with 22nd-placed Rotherham United having three matches in hand over Carlos Corberan’s side.

The former Leeds coach has struggled to put together a positive run of results with Huddersfield Town in the second-half of the season, which has seen them slide down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Corberan took responsibility for his role in the heavy defeat to the league-leaders.

“We could not control anything that Norwich did. The ultimate responsibility is with me as Head Coach; I pick the players and give the ideas, and none of them worked.”

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations towards Corberan after the poor performance on the night.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

No you must resign or league one will be here. Next game is a massive must win. — Rich Quarm (@QuarmRich) April 6, 2021

You mean well Carlos but your just not up to it. — The Self-Righteous One (@TheSelfRighteo1) April 6, 2021

If we win on Saturday all is forgiven. If we lose. It’s simply carlos out — Dee🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #philout (@DeonHayden12) April 6, 2021

This has to improve or you need to go. — Narinder Singh (@HTAFCSingh) April 6, 2021

Carlos is Responsible for last night #htafc — Tom (@Tom91422707) April 7, 2021

I’m all for backing Carlos but any other manager with his record would have been sacked by now. The only reason he is still in a job is because Potless threw all his eggs in one basket and it’s backfiring #htafc — Joel Pollard (@JoelPollard12) April 6, 2021

Time to go Carlos — Hirsty (@hirsty_htafc) April 6, 2021

That’s got to be it for Carlos, has to be — James Gamblen 🇬🇧 (@JamesGamblen) April 6, 2021

Sorry Carlos, time to go #htafc — Paul (@exslb1) April 6, 2021

Get Carlos out. Inexcusable. — tastybowl (@tastybowl) April 6, 2021

Think Carlos has to take some blame for selection and formation too,but yeah,absolutely spineless 😡😡#htafc — Russell Evans (@RussBower72) April 6, 2021