‘Time to go for it’ – Many Charlton fans urge Bowyer to attack Birmingham from the off

Charlton Athletic travel to Birmingham City tonight in what is a huge game down near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Addicks have been in the survival fight since the restart but, thanks to shocking form, Birmingham City are now in it too and need to wake up quickly.

Indeed, a win for the men from The Valley sees them go level with the Blues on points and that would be a big moment for the away side, given the results that have gone before on Tuesday night.

Certainly, that fact has not been lost on Charlton fans on Twitter, with many of them urging the team to go out and attack and get the three points on offer at St Andrew’s tonight.

Let’s take a look at some of what they have said, then, after the club posted on Twitter ahead of the big match this evening…

GAME DAY! 🔴⚪ Three more to go.

Back on the road. 𝗟𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗶𝘁. #cafc pic.twitter.com/Mki3kC5aMG — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 15, 2020

Just tell them that anything less that 3points will see them playing league 1 football. That should be enough motivation. — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) July 15, 2020

Start Alfie Doughty and Jonny Williams down the left Bowyer! If you’d gone with them from the start against Reading we wouldn’t have lost the game! Time to go for it from the start! Attack! — Brad Kemsley (@BradKemsley) July 15, 2020

Have to win tonight, COYA. Need to capitalise on results last night like teams did on our result at the weekend. #cafc — Shaun H (@cafc_shaun) July 15, 2020

COME ON YOU REDS! Please play a natural left back, anything less than 3 points and it’s curtains. Massive game! — Ben (@hxntcafc) July 15, 2020

This is a must win , nothing else will do leave there with 3 points , Cullen due a goal may b a penalty & at 8/1 it’s worth a tenner just to get my money back 😂 — paulcharlton (@pauldaniels09) July 15, 2020

Do or die tonight, gotta have some balls and go for the game — Dan (@CAFCKidman) July 15, 2020

Results have gone our way now it’s down to you to take advantage of the situation including the upheaval at City Let’s be on the front foot from the first whistle let’s see no fear in all that you attempt tonight never stop trying never stop believing in your collective abilities — Stephen Jones Expat Addick 🇬🇧💯 (@Stephen29235285) July 15, 2020