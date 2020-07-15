Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic News

‘Time to go for it’ – Many Charlton fans urge Bowyer to attack Birmingham from the off

Published

5 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic travel to Birmingham City tonight in what is a huge game down near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Addicks have been in the survival fight since the restart but, thanks to shocking form, Birmingham City are now in it too and need to wake up quickly.

Indeed, a win for the men from The Valley sees them go level with the Blues on points and that would be a big moment for the away side, given the results that have gone before on Tuesday night.

Certainly, that fact has not been lost on Charlton fans on Twitter, with many of them urging the team to go out and attack and get the three points on offer at St Andrew’s tonight.

Let’s take a look at some of what they have said, then, after the club posted on Twitter ahead of the big match this evening…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Time to go for it’ – Many Charlton fans urge Bowyer to attack Birmingham from the off

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: