Charlton Athletic

‘Time to go’, ‘Awful’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans fume at key figure following draw with Rochdale

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic were forced to settle for a point in their most recent match on Tuesday evening, as they drew 4-4 with Rochdale at The Valley. 

The Addicks fell behind in this one, with Matthew Lund opening the scoring, before Kwadwo Baah doubled their lead just nine minutes later.

Chuks Aneke pulled a goal back for Lee Bowyer’s side, but Baah scored his second of the game to restore Rochdale’s two-goal lead on the night.

Jake Forster-Caskey then pulled the Addicks back to within one goal from equalising, before Stephen Humphrys’ free-kick shortly before half-time saw Rochdale head into the break 4-2 ahead.

Charlton showed much-needed improvement in the second-half and pulled level with quick-fire goals from Aneke and substitute Ronnie Schwartz.

They were unable to find the winner though, which means that the Addicks remain without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations at Bowyer for this poor performance, with some calling for him to be sacked from his role in charge of the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


