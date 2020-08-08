‘Time to come home now Ben White’ – Loads of Leeds United fans react to Brighton transfer development

Leeds United are still struggling to make progress in their pursuit of Brighton defender Ben White after seeing their latest £22million bid rejected by the south-coast side, according to Sky Sports.

The Elland Road outfit are keen to sign White on a permanent deal following his excellent form during his season-long loan spell at the club last term, with the 22-year-old having played every minute of league action during Leeds’ successful Championship campaign.

The Yorkshire side continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of White who has two years left on his current deal at Brighton who have now reportedly rejected two bids from Leeds for the defender even though he has made just two appearances for the Seagulls.

However, Brighton have been beefing up their defensive unit ahead of the 2020/21 season with the additions of Joel Veltman and now Lars Dendoncker, with some Leeds supporters suggesting this could indicate they are fearing the possibility of White’s exit.

Brighton took to Twitter yesterday to share news of the Dendoncker signing…

✍️ Albion have today completed the signing of Belgian defender Lars Dendoncker on a two-year contract. 🇧🇪#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 7, 2020

Can you score full marks in this Leeds quiz?

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

Plenty of Leeds fans reacted to this signing by claiming it further opened the door for White to join the Elland Road side on a permanent deal, while others pleaded with Brighton to sell the defender to the Yorkshire giants.

Here are some of the responses…

Hello Ben White — Xander 🏆 (@Xander_LUFC) August 7, 2020

Spending the Ben White money…. It's very obvious 💸💸💸 — London.leeds 🏆 (@london_leeds) August 7, 2020

Great signing. Surely that means White is surplus to requirements….. go on then, we'll take him off your hands — Paul Brace 🏆 (@paulbrace66) August 7, 2020

Keep going lads more opportunity to pinch Ben White — Ross 💙💛 (@RossSlade92) August 7, 2020

Sell Ben White to us. Thank you. — The King (@HHKMag) August 7, 2020

Time to come home now Ben White. #ALAW — NutsaboutNuts (@NutsaboutN) August 7, 2020

Free Ben White — Ben Yates (@Benjaminyates) August 7, 2020