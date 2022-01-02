Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Time to act’, ‘Fraud’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious with key figure after latest defeat

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fell to back-to-back defeats as they were beaten by Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side had been embarrassed 5-0 by Sunderland a few days ago, so the Owls support were hoping to see a big response from the team in Shropshire.

However, Wednesday fell to a single goal defeat, and whilst they had a lot of late pressure, the hosts, and Ryan Bowman in particular, were guilty of missing some big chances that could have put the game out of sight.

Ultimately, it leaves the Yorkshire side six points away from the play-off places, and some of the sides above them have a game in hand on Wednesday.

So, the fans are understandably frustrated by the situation the team find themselves in, with many starting to question Moore, with complaints about his team selection and why he can’t seem to get individuals playing to their best level.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


