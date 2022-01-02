‘Time to act’, ‘Fraud’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious with key figure after latest defeat

Sheffield Wednesday fell to back-to-back defeats as they were beaten by Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side had been embarrassed 5-0 by Sunderland a few days ago, so the Owls support were hoping to see a big response from the team in Shropshire.

However, Wednesday fell to a single goal defeat, and whilst they had a lot of late pressure, the hosts, and Ryan Bowman in particular, were guilty of missing some big chances that could have put the game out of sight.

Ultimately, it leaves the Yorkshire side six points away from the play-off places, and some of the sides above them have a game in hand on Wednesday.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

So, the fans are understandably frustrated by the situation the team find themselves in, with many starting to question Moore, with complaints about his team selection and why he can’t seem to get individuals playing to their best level.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Absolutely has to go now. Moore’s position is untenable. Time to act Chansiri! #swfc — Simon Hope 👉 Games Recruitor (@Games_Recruitor) January 2, 2022

Darren Moores a fraud he is a clueless clown. MOORE OUT NOW #SWFC — Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) January 2, 2022

Expecting a club statement in the next 24h. Moore out. #swfc https://t.co/6o72uat0dv — Luis (@Luis19172842) January 2, 2022

I can’t defend Moore anymore, I thought he should have the season but if he can’t motivate these players after a heavy defeat to at least show some passion then he’s not the man for the job. Adios Darren. #MooreOut #swfc — BartyOwl (@TheBartman277) January 2, 2022

Moore’s proven he can’t get a reaction from that shower o’a team….surely shot himsen in t’foot, position untenable!? #swfc — Andy Sills (@AndySills2) January 2, 2022

Well that was painful to watch we will finish bottom half with this clown in charge Moore out #swfc — Christopher Lindley (@OriginalChris74) January 2, 2022