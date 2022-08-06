“Time now that he started producing” – Carlton Palmer speaks out on 24-year-old’s situation at West Brom

Grady Diangana has not been able to reproduce the performance levels that he showed in the 2019/20 since signing permanently for West Bromwich Albion from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old managed 15 goal contributions in just 23 starts under Slaven Bilic in the Championship, but has been in and out of the side ever since due to injuries and poor form.

The Baggies have strengthened their squad with the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift this summer, with Daryl Dike set to make an impact upon his return to full fitness.

Diangana being relied upon less could help the former England U21 international thrive away from the spotlight.

Steve Bruce has an embarrassment of attacking talent at his disposal for the level, and it could pan out that Diangana comes to the fore in a big way, due to the pressure alleviating from his shoulder with the presence of the club’s alternative options in the final third.

When asked how Diangana will perform in the second tier this season, Carlton Palmer said: “I think he’s got to that point now where he’s had a few disappointing seasons, he’s a very talented boy, I think he needs better players around him for him to play.

“West Brom have that, he didn’t start against Middlesbrough, he came on and did well.

“I think West Brom have a very strong and solid squad this season and he’s going to have to step up, and I think it will help him that they have better players in the side when he does eventually get his opportunity.

“But it’s time now that he started producing his best football again.”