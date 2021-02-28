Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Time is up’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Charlton fans slam key figure after latest setback

1 hour ago

Charlton’s poor form continued yesterday as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Blackpool at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s side were expected to be in the mix to win promotion back to the Championship this season, after a change in ownership brought optimism back to the club.

However, the campaign hasn’t gone to plan, with the latest loss leaving the Addicks 12th in the third tier and five points away from the top six, whilst those above have games in hand.

The manner of the defeat against Blackpool, with the hosts outplayed and finishing the game with nine men, has left many fans worried about whether Bowyer is the right man for the job.

Even though he did superbly after taking over initially, the past year has been a real struggle for the Londoners.

Therefore, the anger towards Bowyer has really picked up, although some still want him to stay, and here we look at some of the comments to the boss from Twitter…


