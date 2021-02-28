‘Time is up’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Charlton fans slam key figure after latest setback

Charlton’s poor form continued yesterday as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Blackpool at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s side were expected to be in the mix to win promotion back to the Championship this season, after a change in ownership brought optimism back to the club.

However, the campaign hasn’t gone to plan, with the latest loss leaving the Addicks 12th in the third tier and five points away from the top six, whilst those above have games in hand.

The manner of the defeat against Blackpool, with the hosts outplayed and finishing the game with nine men, has left many fans worried about whether Bowyer is the right man for the job.

Even though he did superbly after taking over initially, the past year has been a real struggle for the Londoners.

Therefore, the anger towards Bowyer has really picked up, although some still want him to stay, and here we look at some of the comments to the boss from Twitter…

The excuses for Lee Bowyer continue to poor out, some are just ridiculous and borderline delusional. He’s done enough to get sacked ten times over this season. He is up there with one of the most pathetic managerial seasons i have seen to date. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) February 28, 2021

#cafc Bowyer got us playing when investment was nil under Roland. Not sure why we would be so much worse now having spent some cash. — Phil Addison (@addisph) February 27, 2021

Convinced by how he talks about the team publicly Bowyer's man management skills are poor. Suspect he's lost the confidence of the #cafc players (and also that he no longer trusts them).

Can't see any way this ends other than a change at the top. Reckon he'll need pushing though. — Kevin Kerrigan (@Kevin_Kerrigan1) February 27, 2021

If we do sack bowyer. I defo think the replacement should come from within. Jason Euell, Chris Powell, Johnnie Jackson. I just can’t imagine a ‘big rebuild on and off the pitch’ happening with a manager like the cowley twins. #cafc — arry (@aaronhxnry) February 27, 2021

Bowyer looks like he is struggling with the players. I'm still sticking with him with all he has gone through in the past!! #inbowyerwetrust #uptheaddicks #cafc — Sam Medlin (@meds29) February 27, 2021

I respect Lee Bowyer as a player and I respect him for giving us a Wembley win but enough is enough. Time to go Lee #cafc — Darren (@Darrenskhjones) February 27, 2021

Charlton Athletic not bowyer athletic! Simple as #cafc — emma (@emma28012800) February 27, 2021

Would not be surprised at all if today is Bowyer‘s last game in charge. I love the man, but I think his time is up #cafc — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) February 27, 2021